Piper Sandler Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $70.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

