PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after buying an additional 116,180 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $198.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.34 and its 200-day moving average is $251.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.