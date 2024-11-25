PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 51,549 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $54.10 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

