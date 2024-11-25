PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,504 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

