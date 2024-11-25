PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 0.0 %

National Grid stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

