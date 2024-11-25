PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

