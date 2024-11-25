Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.80 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 193.76 ($2.44), with a volume of 2730535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60 ($2.43).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The company has a market capitalization of £590.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.54 and a beta of 0.98.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.