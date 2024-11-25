Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,463,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 870,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 644,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.