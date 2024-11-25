PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Sells $2,445,699.40 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,445,699.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,032,854.85. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $26,249,951.00.

PRCT opened at $93.60 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

