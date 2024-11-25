Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) versus NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) Financial Contrast

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Progyny”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.37 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Progyny $1.09 billion 1.21 $62.04 million $0.58 26.62

Analyst Recommendations

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NewGenIvf Group and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Progyny 0 8 5 0 2.38

Progyny has a consensus price target of $25.42, suggesting a potential upside of 64.62%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Progyny 5.03% 11.36% 7.87%

Summary

Progyny beats NewGenIvf Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

