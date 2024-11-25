Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 787 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 191.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 127,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,828. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.12 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

