Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

