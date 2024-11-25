Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.51% of U.S. Gold worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.01 on Monday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

