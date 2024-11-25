Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 238,994 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

