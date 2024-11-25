Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Rollins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 2.0 %

ROL opened at $50.63 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

