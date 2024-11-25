Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $366,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGCB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.