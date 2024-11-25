Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

