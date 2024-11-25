Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 21.6% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

