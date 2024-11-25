Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,236 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $100.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

