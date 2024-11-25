Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 5,990.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,274 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 354,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,490,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $106.53.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,958 shares of company stock worth $214,282 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

