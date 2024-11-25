Q4 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $23.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.6 %

MUSA opened at $545.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

