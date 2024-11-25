Quadrise’s (QED) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Stock Up 34.5 %

Shares of QED stock opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Friday. Quadrise has a 1 year low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

