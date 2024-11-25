Quest Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,601 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIV opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The business had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

