Quest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $262.47 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.88 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.15.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

