Quest Partners LLC Purchases 16,123 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 474,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Guess? by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 2,180.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,310,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GES opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. UBS Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

