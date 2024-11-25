Quest Partners LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Willdan Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

