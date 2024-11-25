Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE AR opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,452,000 after acquiring an additional 411,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

