Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.82.

Real Matters Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Matters

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.02. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$9.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70. Insiders sold a total of 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

