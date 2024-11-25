Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 313.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 755,987 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.