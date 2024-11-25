Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,743 ($47.14) and last traded at GBX 3,737 ($47.06), with a volume of 23496965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,699.18 ($46.58).

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,723.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,613.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,549.57.

Insider Activity at Relx

In other Relx news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,504 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($61,775.60). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

