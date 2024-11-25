Reviewing enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and enGene”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A enGene N/A N/A -$99.92 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and enGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 enGene 0 0 8 1 3.11

enGene has a consensus target price of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 309.23%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and enGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% enGene N/A -66.38% -56.00%

Summary

enGene beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

