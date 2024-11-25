Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

