Roth Capital Predicts Stardust Power FY2024 Earnings

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stardust Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDST. Roth Mkm started coverage on Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Stardust Power in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SDST opened at $6.80 on Monday. Stardust Power has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

