RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get RTX alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $120.77 on Thursday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in RTX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.