Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saxony Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $197.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.