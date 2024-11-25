Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innoviva stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

