Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 13,300 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $57.45 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

