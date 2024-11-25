Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $791,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN opened at $36.22 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $303,236. The trade was a 64.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,595.30. This represents a 51.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.