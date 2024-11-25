SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

SenesTech stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $23.40.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

