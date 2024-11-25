Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Seven & i Stock Up 4.1 %
OTC SVNDF opened at 16.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.61. Seven & i has a one year low of 6.67 and a one year high of 16.50.
Seven & i Company Profile
