Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Seven & i Stock Up 4.1 %

OTC SVNDF opened at 16.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.61. Seven & i has a one year low of 6.67 and a one year high of 16.50.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

