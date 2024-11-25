Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth $362,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

