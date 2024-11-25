Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON SBRY opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 237.60 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 21,666.67%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

