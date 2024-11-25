Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $110,086,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 713,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

SWKS opened at $85.41 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

