Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,862,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.41 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

