Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,474 ($18.56).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,595.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,624.55. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,220 ($15.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.36). The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,857.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

