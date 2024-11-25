SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.