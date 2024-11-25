ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

