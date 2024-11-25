Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,163 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.92 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

