StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AE opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.79. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.00 million. Analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Further Reading

