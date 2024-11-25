StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of BKSC opened at $13.71 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $15.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.47.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.15%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is a support level?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.